Lisburn Group Boys’ Brigade Annual Parade & Service: Sunday 30th September 2018

The oldest Boys Brigade in Lisburn hosted the Lisburn Group Boys’ Brigade Annual Parade and Service on Sunday 30th September.

The parade gathered at Lisburn Civic Centre (Lagan Valley Island) where the Right Worshipful Mayor, Councillor Uel Mackin and the Mayoress Mrs Jennifer Mackin took the salute as the parade left to make its way along Queens Road and Wallace Avenue to Railway Street Presbyterian Church which is affiliated with the Brigade for the annual service.

The boys were welcomed by Railway Street Boys Brigade Captain, David Cleland. Railway Street Minister and Boys Brigade Chaplain, the Reverend Michael Davidson, gave the address based on the theme, ‘Don’t leave it too late to come to Jesus’.

Benji Parker and Joseph Bennett (Junior Section) led the prayers and Daniel Nelson (Company Section) read the Scripture lesson. A praise band comprising members of Railway Street BB led the singing of hymns that included the well-known BB hymn, ‘Will your anchor hold.’