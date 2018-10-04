A commemoration event marking ‘100 years since the end of the Great War’ was held in Lurgan Park on Saturday 22nd September. The event paid tribute to the roll of soldiers, nurses, mothers, children and civilians all impacted by these events.

The event wads produced by local Waringstown man Mark Wilson (Mark Wilson Specialist Percussion) and presented by Claire McCollum (BBC). The programme featured emotional music, song and poetry about the period as well as some poetry and literature written to and from the frontline and trenches.

During a short act of remembrance the last post was played by Rachel Armstrong and Lone piper Alan MacPherson (Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band) played, ‘Flowers of the Forest.

In her closing address Claire McCollum thanked all who took part and all who attended and gave a special thanks to Mark Wilson for a beautifully and thoughtfully put together commemoration event.

The special guest was Councillor Julie Flaherty (Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon).

Marking 100 years since the end of the Great War.