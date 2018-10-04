posted on October 4th, 2018

Marking 100 years since the end of the Great War


A commemoration event marking ‘100 years since the end of the Great War’ was held in Lurgan Park on Saturday 22nd September. The event paid tribute to the roll of soldiers, nurses, mothers, children and civilians all impacted by these events.

The event wads produced by local Waringstown man Mark Wilson (Mark Wilson Specialist Percussion) and presented by Claire McCollum (BBC). The programme featured emotional music, song and poetry about the period as well as some poetry and literature written to and from the frontline and trenches.

Presenter Claire McCollum (BBC) pictured with councillors Sam Nicholson and Louise McKinstry (left) and Lord Mayor Councillor Julie Flaherty and Alderman Arnold Hatch (right).
Lone piper Alan MacPherson (Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band) from Ballymena pictured playing, Flowers of the Forest at a commemoration event marking 100 years since the end of the Great War held in Lurgan Park on Saturday 22nd September.
Special guest Councillor Julie Flaherty (Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon) and presenter Claire McCollum (BBC) pictured at a commemoration event marking 100 years since the end of the Great War held in Lurgan Park on Saturday 22nd September.

During a short act of remembrance the last post was played by Rachel Armstrong and Lone piper Alan MacPherson (Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band) played, ‘Flowers of the Forest.

In her closing address Claire McCollum thanked all who took part and all who attended and gave a special thanks to Mark Wilson for a beautifully and thoughtfully put together commemoration event.

The special guest was Councillor Julie Flaherty (Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon).

