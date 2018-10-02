Special Preview Screening of Johnny English Strikes Again At Movie House Dublin Road

Excited families and a host of well-known faces were spied at Movie House Dublin Road on Sunday 30th September 2018, as they attended a special preview screening of Johnny English Strikes Again.

Guests and their families, who included BBC Radio Ulster’s Ralph McLean, model and blogger Lucy Evangelista, and MMA Judo athlete Leah McCourt, enjoyed a spy-themed reception before a first look at the movie.

Johnny English Strikes Again is the third installment of the Johnny English comedy series, with Rowan Atkinson returning as the much-loved accidental secret agent.

The movie opens to the public on Friday 5th October 2018.