THE 6th ANNUAL C.S. LEWIS FESTIVAL

From 3-7 November venues across Belfast City will be filled with magic, imagination and other worlds as EastSide Arts get ready to champion the famous Belfast-born author C.S. Lewis, at the 6thannual C.S. Lewis Festival. Curated by celebrated Northern Irish author Jan Carson, the festival theme, ‘Of this and Other Worlds’ taken from the C.S. Lewis essay collection of the same name, will feature more than 70 events, including walks, talks and debates, film screenings, faith and wellbeing events, events for children and families, visual art, literature, workshops, music and theatre, and innovative events showcasing the speculative fiction genres of Fantasy, Science Fiction and Magic Realism.

In keeping with the spirit of C.S. Lewis’s love of fantasy and mythology, The Day of Magical Thinking, (Saturday 3 November at Skanios Centre, Newtownards Road) will feature writing and visual arts workshops and discussions with events focused on imaginative approaches to creating a range of different art forms.



‘Of This World’ features a series of bespoke events creatively re-imagining the changing landscape of east Belfast. Hop aboard the Gaelic Bus tours, or watch a rehearsed reading of the satirical devilish comedy ‘Skrewtape Comes To Belfast’, at The Crescent Arts Centre, and take a tongue in cheek alterative look at Northern Ireland through the lens of literature and music presented by Alternative Ulster at Harland and Wolff Staff Club.



Explore ‘And Other Worlds’ via a series of carefully curated events looking at other worlds and others’ perspectives. Anthony Toner and Jan Carson, explore what the future might look like in Future Sounds at Strand Arts Centre. Join Andrew Cunning and guest readers at EastSide Visitor Centre and hear poems, novels and ideas that help us see, imagine and hope a little better.

Children and families will enjoy an ‘Out of this world’ musical adventure with leading children’s singer and songwriter Kyle Riley at Strand Presbyterian Church. Join local children’s writer Myra Zepf and craft genius Ali Fell in a crafty dragon workshop at EastSide Visitor Centre. Call into Connswater Shopping Centre and explore the brand new C.S. Lewis Reading Corner situated upstairs. Pop into Strand Arts Centre or EastSide Visitor Centre to make a lantern for the community lantern parade taking place on 8 December.

Enjoy films that whisk you off to other worlds, from The Wizard of Oz to Metropolis at Strand Arts Centre, or enjoy a screening of the classic film Shadowlands, starring Anthony Hopkins as C.S. Lewis, introduced by the film score composer, George Fenton. Discover imaginative literature events ranging from the launch of ‘The Trees of Kilbroney Park,’ art book which focusses on 27 notable trees, or ‘Come Fly’ with the Women’s Aloud NI and meet the authors who will take you on a journey into the skies, stars and space.

There’s a whole range of ‘other’ special events. Join festival curator Jan Carson along with poet Damien Smyth, novelist Bernie McGill, musicians The Darkling Air and The Arco String Quarter for an evening of literature and music at Campbell College, and explore the Narnia themed Fine and Dandy market at City Church. Walks, talks and debates include discovering C.S. Lewis’s east Belfast and the Socratic Debate at Crescent Arts Centre. ‘Inklings of Heaven’ is an immersive series of three lectures by eminent theologians (Saturday 3 November at Kirkpatrick Memorial Church) featuring Dr. Michael Ward who will explore the magic and symbolism of the Chronicles of Narnia, alongside Professor Judith Wolff and Dr. Sharon Jebb Smith.

For visual art, join the Narnia keep sake box workshop at Robins’ Hobby Café or see In Other Worlds’ exhibition of new work by Brian Cunning at Maitri Studio. Take a journey into other worlds using your body and senses with yoga and the sound of healing also at Maitri Studio.

For further information visit www.eastsidearts.net, follow on Facebook /CSLewisFestival, Twitter @CSLewisFest #CSLewisFest.