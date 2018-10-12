Women In Finance Awards UK 2018

The Women in Finance Awards UK took place on Wednesday (10th October 2018) and Managing Director of local business, Insight.Out, Jayne Gibson was announced as Financial Advisor of the Year in Northern Ireland.

Run by Professional Adviser, Retirement Planner and Cover publications, the Women in Financial Advice Awards celebrate the achievements of women working within the financial advice community and also the broader financial services sector.

The glamorous occasion took place at the Marriott Hotel in Grosvenor Square in London.

This latest news follows a successful year for Insight.Out Financial in which the company re-branded from GWM Solutions, relocated its business to the Holywood Road in Belfast, and increased its headcount with five new members of the team joining Insight.Out this year.

Announcing Jayne as “A well-deserved winner”, the judges commented that she is “A wholly impressive individual whom is clearly setting the benchmark very high for all advisers, not just women.”

Managing Director of Insight.Out, Jayne Gibson, comments:

“I am absolutely thrilled to be announced as Financial Advisor of the Year for Scotland and Northern Ireland, especially after our major investment and growth over the past two years, which has witnessed our Northern Ireland client base – from businesses to private individuals – dramatically increase.

“These awards are amongst the most prestigious in the finance industry, and the win is a huge credit to my dedicated team here at Insight.Out whom support our clients and myself every day.”