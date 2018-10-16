The annual Wooden Spoon Ulster Region 2018 dinner recently took place in the Culloden Hotel, Holywood. As the Ulster Region’s primary fundraising event for the year, the black tie dinner was aimed at raising money to enhance the experiences of disadvantaged and disabled children, with previous fundraisers resulting in the provision of specialist equipment to the Mae Murray Foundation for the first fully accessible beach in Ulster at Benone Strand, as well as providing rugby wheelchairs to the Ulster Barbarians wheelchair rugby youth team. Over 350 people attended the event, including several members of the current Ulster and Irish squad, with Grand Slam winning coach Joe Schmidt as the Guest of Honour.

