World Premiere of Cinemagic’s Grace and Goliath

The world premiere of Cinemagic’s new feature film Grace and Goliath took place recently at Odyssey Cinemas, Belfast. The premiere, which was in association with Tourism Northern Ireland and Hagan Homes, marked the official launch of this year’s Cinemagic Film Festival in Belfast (October/November 2018), the largest film and television festival designed for, and by, young people in the UK and Ireland.

Grace and Goliath is a family feel-good movie that will make you proud to come from Northern Ireland! The film will scoop you up in its mighty arms and carry you on an emotional but hugely enjoyable roller coaster. A Hollywood big shot, Josh Jenkins (Emy Aneke), sweeps into Belfast to make a movie, but before long his world crashes and he loses everything. Lily (the hotel cleaner, played by Olivia Nash) invites him to stay with her crazy family and gradually the people of this ‘strange’ city touch his heart, forever. It’s a powerful story of how one man’s GOLIATH ego is brought down by one single blow…of GRACE! With a superb home grown cast and cameos from Ciarán Hinds, Suranne Jones, Sally Lindsay, Bronagh Waugh, Carl Frampton, Patrick Kielty, Darren Clarke, Roma Downey, Tommy Bowe and Pamela Ballantine, to name a few, Grace and Goliath is set to be the family film of the year!

Grace and Goliath is in cinemas now.

Cinemas include Omniplex Banbridge; Omniplex Craigavon; Omniplex Dundonald; Omniplex Lisburn; Omniplex Omagh; IMC Ballymena; IMC Enniskillen; IMC Omagh; IMC Banbridge; IMC Newtownards; Movie House City Side; Movie House Dublin Road; Movie House Glengormley; Movie House Coleraine and Odyssey Belfast.

For further coverage of the film’s premiere, see the November issue of Ulster Tatler.