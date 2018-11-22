Be Enchanted by Alice: The Musical

Twenty years since its premiere at the Lyric Theatre Alice: The Musical is back, 29 November – 5 January, on the stage where it all began. Adapted from the much-loved classic tale by Lewis Carroll, this family musical by Paul Boyd which is suitable for all ages, features a host of Carroll’s most infamous characters in a world where nothing is quite what it seems.

Alice: The Musical tells the story of Alice’s adventures in Wonderland and her attempts to escape the clutches of the notorious Queen of Hearts (Allison Harding). Tumble down the rabbit hole with Alice (Ruby Campbell) in pursuit of the elusive White Rabbit (Christina Nelson), to discover a fantastic realm where nothing makes sense. On her journey Alice meets an assortment of strange characters, including the famous acting duo of Tweedledum (Rea Campbell-Hill ) and Tweedledee (Adam Dougal), the unpredictable and hilarious Caterpillar (Mark Dugdale), the Mad Hatter (Mark Dugdale), and members of his underground political movement the Tea Party including the March Hare (Adam Dougal) and the Dormouse (Rea Campbell-Hill), and the seriously mad inventor The White Knight (Adam Dougal) – overseen at all times by the enigmatic Cheshire Cat (Charlotte McCurry).

Writer and Director of Alice: The Musical, Paul Boyd said: “In the year that the Lyric celebrates its 50th anniversary on Ridgeway Street, it is fitting that we are producing Alice The Musical – a show that was commissioned by the Lyric Theatre and first performed back in 1998. This musical has since been performed all around the world, and I am thrilled that it is back home this Christmas to delight and entertain families all across Northern Ireland once again. For this 20th anniversary production I am very lucky to be working with the most exceptional musical theatre performers and an incredible Irish creative team who are putting together a unique magical musical version of Lewis Carroll’s classic tale.”

Jimmy Fay, Executive Producer, Lyric Theatre commented: “We are delighted to welcome Alice: The Musical back to the Lyric. Since its premiere with us 20 years ago, it has had many different productions across the globe including as far away as China, and always received fantastic feedback from audiences. With a stellar cast and creative team, audiences young and old will enjoy this colourful and sumptuous production of the wonderful Carroll classic. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported us during our 50th Anniversary year and wish you all a very merry Christmas.”

Alice: The Musical will run at Lyric Theatre 29 November – 5 January. Tickets prices are Children: £12.50 Adult: £17.50, Family: £55.00. Discounts available for school bookings. For more information and tickets visit: www.lyrictheatre.co.uk