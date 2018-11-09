posted on November 9th, 2018
Down Royal Ladies Day
The renowned Best Dressed Lady competition once again featured as a big part of the Down Royal Ladies Day, celebrating the allure and elegance entrants bring to the Down Royal.
Here’s a sneak peek of some of some of the most stylish ladies spotted at the racecourse on the day.
See our December Edition of Ulster Tatler for full coverage.
