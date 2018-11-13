It’s Christmas at the Lyric – Bah, Humbug!

Well-known Northern Ireland double act and writers Conor Grimes and Alan McKee aka Grimes and McKee return to the Lyric Theatre this Christmas (17 Nov 2018 – 05 Jan 2019) with Bah, Humbug!, a modern day Belfast take on the classic Dickens tale A Christmas Carol.

Meet Ebeneezer Scrooge (Michael Condron). He is the richest property developer in Belfast and the most tight-fisted. Scrooge has an unsettling visit from his former ‘dead’ business partner Jacob Marley (Alan McKee) who along with three ‘scary biscuit’ spirits (Sophie Harkness and Roisin Gallagher) show him the error of this ways. But why should Scrooge change his way just because of Christmas? Even poor Bob Cratchitt (Conor Grimes) is only getting one day’s leave (unpaid).

Directed by Frankie McCafferty, Bah, Humbug! is a not-to-be-missed Belfast take on this classic festive tale featuring a few scary songs and a really really scary dance. Will Scrooge change and repent of his greed? Will he help the poor and destitute and become a better man? Or will he remain the same old capitalist pig that he always has been?

Looking forward to the start of the show, Director of Bah, Humbug! Frankie McCafferty said: “Bah, Humbug! is a brilliantly written play with music by the very talented duo Grimes and McKee. Not only have they written a modern day Belfast version of the Dickens classic Christmas tale, but audiences will also be treated to two fantastic performances from them. I am delighted to be back at the Lyric directing this show as part of the Lyric50 programme. With a fantastic cast and production team this cracker of a show is one not to be missed.”

Jimmy Fay, Executive Producer of Lyric Theatre Belfast, added: “Bah, Humbug! is a brilliant addition to our 2018 Christmas programme and we are delighted to feature it as part of our ongoing Lyric50 celebrations. Audiences are in for a festive treat with this Belfast version of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol written by the fantastic Grimes and McKee, with a star cast and an all-singing, all-dancing feel-good show. On behalf of all the team at Lyric Theatre we wish all our supporters a very Merry Christmas and a Bah, Humbug!”

Bah, Humbug! runs at Lyric Theatre Belfast from 17 Nov 2018 – 05 Jan 20198pm (17 & 18 Nov: £15). Tickets: £22.50, Concessions (Students, Unemployed & Under 20’s): £15, over 65’s any matinee: £15.For further information and bookings visit: https://lyrictheatre.co.uk