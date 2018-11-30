Methodist College Belfast 150th Gala Dinner

As part of MCB’s sesquicentennial year, current and former Principals and pupils celebrated at a Gala Dinner in Belfast City Hall on 20 October 2018. Accompanied by the Methody Jazz Band and Trad Group, guests were welcomed to a reception in the Rotunda by the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Deidre Hargey. Following the Principal’s address, the Methodist College Girls’ Choir sang a musical medley before leading a rousing rendition of the school song. Dinner in the Great Hall was followed by music, dancing, reminiscing and renewing friendships from schooldays.