MORELLI’S CELEBRATES NEW HALLOWEEN FLAVOUR WITH SPECIAL SCREENING OF HOCUS POCUS

Morelli’s Ice Cream has launched a limited edition Pumpkin Pie flavour ice cream just in time for Halloween. The brand celebrated the new flavour launch today (Saturday 27th October) with a special Halloween screening of Hocus Pocus at Movie House, Cityside with a few familiar Northern Irish faces in attendance such as former Ulster Rugby player, Paddy Wallace and model and mummy blogger, Lucy Evangelista.

The devilishly delicious new flavour consists of pumpkin flavoured ice cream layered with Morelli’s special Halloween cookie crumble ripple. Guests and their families enjoyed the Halloween film while tucking into the new flavour, after a wickedly wonderful ice cream reception where guests had a chance to meet the man himself, Mr. Morelli.

Daniela Morelli, Sales and Marketing Manager for Morelli’s, said: “We love coming up with fun new limited edition flavours to share with our customers, and we’re very excited to reveal our latest creation, Pumpkin Pie flavour. You can’t have Halloween without pumpkins, so this was a great opportunity for us to get creative and put a seasonal twist on our delicious ice cream.”