Sundown Market Returns For A Festive Special

The Sundown Market will once again return to Bangor Seafront on Saturday 15th December for it’s 6th year as a local seasonal special.

Funded by Ards and North Down Borough Council and organised by Open House Festival, the vibrant celebration of local artisan food and drink has become one of the town’s most popular outdoor free events, attracting up to 14,000 visitors.

Artisan producers and gourmet street food stalls from all over Northern Ireland will join some of Bangor’s best eateries to offer an array of seasonal foodie treats.

The popular craft beer tent will return with a range of locally brewed beers and gins along with a pop-up prosecco bar for bubble fans.

Live entertainment on the Sundown Stage will include the hugely popular Clay Pigeons, Open House Festival Choir and the ever-expanding Bangor Uke Jam, plus a vinyl DJ set from John Mackenzie.

Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Richard Smart, said:

“It is fantastic to have a special festive Sundown Market as one of our Christmas events in Bangor this year. The Market offers great fun for all the family and the opportunity to make a day of it in Bangor.”