Last Chance to Enter the Young Travel Writers Competition 2018

With November being National Novel Writing Month, Tourism NI has put a call out to remind any budding storytellers and explorers to enter the Young Travel Writers Competition before Monday 12thNovember.

Along with partners including Department for Communities Historic Environment Division, Heritage Lottery Fund, the Arts Council and the British Council, Tourism NI is inviting novelists of the future to draw on their creative skills and share tales of their adventures with family and friends.

Rosemarie McHugh, Director of Product Development at Tourism NI, who will decide the overall winner and the Young Travel Writer of 2018, said: “We have had a fantastic response to the Young Travel Writers Competition so far and the judges are looking forward to reading the impressive entries. With a wealth of hotspots and hidden gems to inspire our talented young writers in the European Year of Cultural Heritage, we have extended the deadline to allow Northern Ireland’s adventurers to make the most of mid-term explorations.”

The competition challenges creative young writers to share their travelling adventures of ‘How I explored Northern Ireland this year’, for the chance to win exciting prizes and the coveted title of ‘Young Travel Writer 2018’.

Northern Ireland novelist and Young Travel Writers judge, Glenn Patterson, has shared his expert story-writing tips to help young authors create thrilling and captivating tales of your adventures across Northern Ireland.

Glenn said: “With November being National Novel Writing Month and 2018 being the European Year of Cultural Heritage, there is no better time for budding young writers in Northern Ireland to draw on their creative flair and take heed of my top tips to build upon their skills and talents.”

Look out for ideas in real life

Exploring NI during the summer, half-term holidays or at the weekends means there are plenty of opportunities to get inspired. Whether it be scaling the Mourne Mountains, taking in the views across the Coast or uncovering the history of one of NI’s ancient abbeys and castles, there are many stories to be told and memories to be made.

Set the scene

What are the most important pieces of information you need to include in your story? Is it describing the unique setting or location of where you explored? Or perhaps is it a high-action adventure with plenty of momentum, into which you must launch your readers? No two stories start the same, and your memories can decide which kind of introduction best suits your story.

Becoming a writer

What are your favourite books and what are the best bits? You are becoming a writer because you have been a reader and it has inspired you! Think about the storylines that you have enjoyed and don’t be afraid to borrow a few writing techniques that have stood out.

Video speaks a thousand words

For the video category, we are seeking the young visual storytellers of the future to put their skills to the test. Promising film directors and producers can share a two-minute snapshot of their explorations, to give the judges a real taste of the action. Try to capture your adventures in good lighting, from good angles and don’t rush!

Enjoy yourself!

You are sharing the story of an experience you enjoyed, so why wouldn’t you enjoy telling your tale? Ask your friends and family who were with you what they remember and bring together everyone’s best memories. You could be on to a winner!

The competition is open to those from the ages of 6 to 16 years old and will close on Monday 12thNovember 2018. Entrants in each category are in with a chance to win a GoPro Hero 5, while the overall Young Travel Writer 2018 will win an exclusive weekend break at Blackhead Lightkeeper’s House with their family in Northern Ireland. Entries should be submitted to competitions@tourismni.com

To find out more about the competition, including entry categories and terms & conditions visit discovernorthernireland.com/youngtravelwriter

To get inspiration for family breaks across Northern Ireland please visit discovernorthernireland.com