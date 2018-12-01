posted on December 11th, 2018
1st Lisburn Boys’ Brigade Company Holds ‘Pop Up Christmas Market’
The 1st Lisburn Boys’ Brigade Company, the oldest BB company in Lisburn, held a ‘Pop Up Christmas Market’ in Railway Street Presbyterian Church Hall. The festive event, held on Saturday 1st of December, featured morning coffee, lunches, stalls, auction and also a visit from Santa!
Recent Posts
- 1st Lisburn Boys’ Brigade Company Holds ‘Pop Up Christmas Market’
- Ballyhackamore Business Association Christmas Family Fun Day
- ‘Enchanted Winter Garden’ at Antrim Castle Gardens
- Hillsborough’s Local History, Arts And Cultural Society Host Reminiscence Evening
- Winners Of Anti-Bullying Week Creative Arts Competition Announced