posted on December 11th, 2018

Ballyhackamore Business Association Christmas Family Fun Day


Ballyhackamore Business Association hosted a Christmas Family Fun Day ahead of Christmas 2018. The festive fun took place at St Colmcille’s Church where there were more than 25 stalls offering fantastic food and great gifts. 

Those attending enjoyed events such as an Irish Dancing display, a carol concert and of course Santa and Mrs Claus were also in attendance.