Bishops Gate Hotel joins Ireland’s Blue Book for 2019

Ireland’s Blue Book have celebrated their 45thanniversary and to mark the occasion have added 6 new properties to their list, including Bishops Gate Hotel in Derry/Londonderry. The new hotel will join the heritage accommodation providers unique collection of Irish Country House Hotels, Manor Houses, Castles and Restaurants located throughout the island of Ireland.

Perfectly positioned within the historic city walls, nestled in the heart of the “Cathedral Quarter” this iconic landmark is the epitome of Edwardian elegance; an intimate urban oasis featuring 30 luxurious guestrooms, including 2 suites, a resident’s lounge, restaurant and champagne bar.

The announcement of the new additions was made at a reception in The Merrion Hotel in Dublin on November 21st to celebrate 45 years since the collection was founded in 1974.

Ballyfin Demesne Co. Laois, Butler House, Kilkenny, and Cahernane House, Co Kerry are also being revealed as new members of this exquisite collection for 2019, as well as two private rental properties, Dunowen House in West Cork and The Hideaway at Dromquinna Manor, Co Kerry bringing to 56 the total of properties in the collection.

Welcoming the new properties, Ireland’s Blue Book Chairperson, Simon O’Hara commented:

“As we celebrate the 45th Anniversary of Ireland’s Blue Book, I am delighted to welcome these 6 fine properties. Not only do they provide wonderful locally sourced food and luxurious accommodation, but their charm, history and individuality make them a highlight of any Irish journey or occasion.

“I feel privileged to continue my role as Chairperson for 2019 as we look forward to an exciting year ahead for Irish tourism.”

For more information, see www.irelandsbluebook.co.uk