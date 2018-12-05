BUSHMILLS IRISH WHISKEY COLLABORATES WITH THE BEARDED CANDLE MAKERS TO HOST FESTIVE EVENT SERIES

– Black Bush Alight will fuse the worlds of Irish Whiskey and candle making –

Bushmills® Irish Whiskey will present the latest instalment of the #BlackBushStories event series next month, ‘Black Bush Alight’. The collaborative events showcase and celebrate the stories of Irish talent who have gone against the grain to follow their passion and become champions in their chosen field.

The creative force behind the Bearded Candle Makers, Belfast-born Michael Morris, has partnered with Bushmills Irish Whiskey to create a limited edition winter candle and to host a hands-on candle making workshop at The Menagerie in Belfast across two nights on 12th and 13th December.

Michael’s unique technique, which involves hand blending every scent, extensive research and a dedication to find the perfect combinations, mirrors the care and supreme craftsmanship that is synonymous with the Bushmills distillation process, making the collaboration the perfect match.

Since leaving his full-time retail job to pursue his true passion, the creative craftsman has become fascinated by how smells can evoke vivid memories, and pours his own experiences into every candle he creates. The Bearded Candle Makers range is inspired by personal memories of favourite spots on Ireland’s distinctive landscapes and rugged coastlines. Creating every candle by hand, from inception to postage, Michael shares his history with people all over the world, helping evoke memories of their own.

The evening will offer whiskey enthusiasts the opportunity to understand the art of documenting scent and create their very own keepsake candle, inspired by the rich, fruity notes and deep intense taste of Bushmills Black Bush®. As well as crafting their own candle, attendees will hear Michael’s story first-hand and experience how he followed his passion in making Bearded Candle Makers his career. An educational tasting session on some of the best-loved Bushmills whiskeys will kick off the night and specially-created Black Bush winter drinks will also be served throughout the evening.

The limited edition Black Bush inspired candles created by Michael are available to win at blackbushstories.com and are the perfect whiskey drinking companion this festive season.

To register for ‘Black Bush Alight’ and to hear more about Michael’s story, visit blackbushstories.com. To join in the conversation and keep up to date with the #BlackBushStories series, follow Bushmills Irish Whiskey on social media.