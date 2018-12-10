Bushmills Irish Whiskey Joins The Bearded Candle Makers To Host Festive Event Series

Bushmills Irish Whiskey will present the latest instalment of the #BlackBushStories event series this month, ‘Black Bush Alight’. The creative force behind the Bearded Candle Makers, Michael Morris, has partnered with Bushmills Irish Whiskey to create a limited edition winter candle and to host a hands-on candle making workshop at The Menagerie in Belfast across two nights on the 12th and 13th of December.

The evening will offer the opportunity to create their very own keepsake candle, inspired by the deep intense taste of Bushmills Black Bush. As well as crafting their own candle, attendees will hear Michael’s story first-hand and experience how he followed his passion in making Bearded Candle Makers his career. An educational tasting session on some of the best-loved Bushmills whiskeys will kick off the night and specially-created Black Bush winter drinks will also be served throughout the evening.

The limited edition Black Bush inspired candles created by Michael are available to win at blackbushstories.com and are the perfect whiskey drinking companion this festive season.

To register for ‘Black Bush Alight’ and to hear more about Michael’s story, visit blackbushstories.com. To join in the conversation and keep up to date with the #BlackBushStories series, follow Bushmills Irish Whiskey on social media.