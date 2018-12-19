Castle Leslie Estate donate to the St. Vincent de Paul Christmas ‘Giving Tree’ Appeal

Staff members of Castle Leslie Estate participated in the annual Society of the St. Vincent de Paul Annual Christmas ‘Giving Tree’ Appeal. They donated over 100 unwrapped presents for all age groups to this very worthy cause. All presents will be going to families in much need in the local North Monaghan area.

The goal of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul is to fight poverty in all its forms and help those in need. They offer direct, personal assistance that is non-judgmental and based on the need of the individual or family both at Christmas time and year round.



Castle Leslie Estate CEO, Brian Baldwin commented:

“Our staff are committed, hard-working individuals who always strive to give back. I would like to commend them for coming together to support this very worthwhile appeal”.