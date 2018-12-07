Chris Henry Testimonial Gala Dinner

A black tie star-studded evening was recently held at Belfast City Hall paying tribute to Chris Henry’s career in rugby. A host of famous faces turned out to celebrate including top rugby stars, Devin Toner, Iain Henderson and Rory Best. The night consisted of a Q&A with Stephen Watson, a charity auction in aid of Chest Heart and Stroke, live entertainment by Camembert Quartet and a four course dinner.

Full coverage of this event will be in the January 2019 edition of Ulster Tatler which will be out on Friday 21st December 2018.