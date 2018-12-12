Emirates Holidays Introduces Dublin Airport Departures With Sterling Payment To NI Market

Emirates Holidays, one of the world’s leading holiday companies specialising in tailor-made, premium holiday packages, is now offering the opportunity for Northern Ireland customers to book a Dublin Airport departure and pay in Sterling with just a £100 deposit. Packages include destinations such as Dubai, the Maldives, Thailand and Bali.

The demand for Dubai has hugely increased and Emirates Holidays offers holidaymakers easy access to premium 4 and 5 star holiday packages to choose from, with departures via. Dublin Airport and optional add-ons for any specific needs.

However, Emirates Holidays will also offer holiday packages for destinations beyond Dubai, including honeymoon destinations like the Maldives, and as with all packages will only need a £100 deposit to secure bookings.

Some other benefits of booking an Emirates Holiday are:

· All holidays include a hotel stay as standard at a 4* or 5* hotel

· All customers staying in Dubai receive a complimentary Meet & Greet service when they arrive. This includes an airside Emirates Holidays escort through Dubai airport

· Transfers, excursions, attractions and other optional activities are also available and can be added either through the website or call centre

· When staying in Dubai for 3 nights or more, customers will receive complimentary tickets to Dubai’s largest theme park, Dubai Parks and Resorts

With a strong focus on value for money, customers will have increased choice at their fingertips, with the company focusing particular efforts on Dubai in support of the Dubai tourism vision for 2020. Speaking about the popularity of the Emirates Holidays proposition, Niel Alobaidi, said; “Emirates Holidays wants to make it easy for holidaymakers from Northern Ireland to find the perfect tailor-made package that suits them. Whether it’s a family holiday, a couple’s break, or a solo adventure, Dubai is a great choice destination that has something for everyone.”

The transformation Dubai has had in the past 20 years as a holiday destination is huge and now as Dubai is frequently listed as a top five tourist destination, it’s the right time to add it to your bucket list if you haven’t done so already.

Bookings can be made via the website: www.emiratesholidays.com or by contacting the Emirates Holidays call centre on (0044) 20 8972 8951