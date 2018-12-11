‘Enchanted Winter Garden’ at Antrim Castle Gardens

The final sparkle is being added to the ‘Enchanted Winter Garden’ at the award-winning Antrim Castle gardens as part of their celebrations for the Christmas period.

The popular Christmas family experience will run from Friday 7th- Tuesday 18th December from 4-9PM daily with an array of magical attractions and characters to ensure a memorable experience.

Guests can explore the captivating sights and sounds of the gardens and historic buildings including the mystical Wonderland Wood brought to life with dazzling lights and flames as well as magical fairies and elves. Last year’s star attraction ‘The Antrim Wheel’ is back by popular demand offering fantastic views over the enchanted gardens and beyond. This year it is joined by the Victorian Helter Skelter, the Victorian Wave Swinger and the Enchanted Express which will transport guests to Santa’s workshop. Here they will get the opportunity to meet the man himself and watch some of his elves making final preparations for Christmas Eve.

Visitors will also be treated to a range of festive fayre at Scrumptious Street and Gourmet Grove and enjoy mallow roasting in the fire pits. This year will also see a special festive location for our four-legged friends. The ‘Santa Paws’ grotto will be staffed by the Mid Antrim Animal Sanctuary to ensure a ‘pawsome’ magical experience for our canine friends.

Following the great success last year, an Evening of Inclusive Enchantment will take place once again on Tuesday 18 December for adults and children with specific needs, including those who are sensitive to noise, lights and crowds. Delivered in partnership with The Junction, this will offer an experience with reduced numbers, lighting and sound levels and a Sensory & Quiet room. Attractions and rides will be slowed down, music levels lowered, and strobe lighting and other strong lighting will not be used on this evening, ensuring a magical Christmas experience for all the family.

Speaking about the experience that awaits Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Paul Michael commented:

“Enchanted Winter Garden is an amazing event for the whole family to enjoy, attracting over 62,000 visitors to the Borough last year. We are expecting larger numbers this year and advise people to book early to avoid disappointment.”

This year the council is offering specific session times which will allow visitors to choose a time that is most suitable for them. Session times are 4pm, 5.30pm and 7pm, with numbers being capped in each session.

Entrance tickets are priced at £2 per adult and £1 per child and are available online from www.enchantedwintergarden.com or in person from Theatre at The Mill, The Old Courthouse Antrim and Clotworthy House or by telephone 028 9448 1338.

Parking is not available on site but free parking is offered in the Town Centre Car Parks. Free Park and Ride services will also be provided by Translink from The Junction shopping centre. This event is supported by Tourism Northern Ireland.