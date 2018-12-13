First Time Buyer Centre Puts New Drivers NI Campaign On The Road

NI’s largest car dealership, Charles Hurst, lends a hand to support an important campaign for road safety this year. The First Time Buyer Centre at Charles Hurst is a key corporate sponsor of the New Drivers Safety campaign, which was launched earlier this month.

This campaign helps educate first-time drivers and young passengers about the importance of road safety and how to make good motoring decisions, and will call upon over 10, 000 students in sixth form in schools across NI to sign a road safety pledge.

As a part of the campaign the New Driver Safety Ambassadors visit sixth form classes in schools during the early academic year to inform the students and to deliver safe motoring presentations, including topics such as learning to drive, to buying a car and maintaining your vehicle.

To find out more about the New Drivers pledge, visit www.newdriverni.com .