posted on December 11th, 2018
Hillsborough’s Local History, Arts And Cultural Society Host Reminiscence Evening
On Monday 3rd of December, the Hillsborough’s local History, Arts and Cultural Society (Hillsborough Old Guard) hosted a ‘Reminiscence Evening’ in Hillsborough Orange Hall. Many took part in the evening of Christmas party entertainment, such as, Garvey Silver Band, Downshire Primary School Choir, Sister Act, Aimee Herron, Country Singer the Rev Jason Kernohan (Rector of Eglantine Parish) and music by Norman Houston (Housty) and a festive supper was served afterwards.
Recent Posts
- Ballyhackamore Business Association Christmas Family Fun Day
- ‘Enchanted Winter Garden’ at Antrim Castle Gardens
- Hillsborough’s Local History, Arts And Cultural Society Host Reminiscence Evening
- Winners Of Anti-Bullying Week Creative Arts Competition Announced
- The MAC And Cahoots NI Collaborate For Magical Christmas Show