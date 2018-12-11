Hillsborough’s Local History, Arts And Cultural Society Host Reminiscence Evening

On Monday 3rd of December, the Hillsborough’s local History, Arts and Cultural Society (Hillsborough Old Guard) hosted a ‘Reminiscence Evening’ in Hillsborough Orange Hall. Many took part in the evening of Christmas party entertainment, such as, Garvey Silver Band, Downshire Primary School Choir, Sister Act, Aimee Herron, Country Singer the Rev Jason Kernohan (Rector of Eglantine Parish) and music by Norman Houston (Housty) and a festive supper was served afterwards.