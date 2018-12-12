Lisburn Cathedral Perform ‘Live Nativity’

Some members of the Lisburn Cathedral got into the festive spirit and performed a ‘Live Nativity’ play in Market Square, Lisburn featuring a real donkey and a real baby! The Nativity, performed on Saturday 8th December, was from an original script by Richard A Carter. St Martin-in-the-Fields, London and the narrators were Jack Netherton and Karen Webb.

Lisburn Community Choir led the singing of some well-known Christmas carols and festive songs with the special guests at the event being Councillor Uel Mackin (Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council) and Alderman William Leathem (Chairman of the Council’s Development Committee). After the live play, families were invited to enjoy ‘DAZZLE’ in Lisburn Cathedral, a free event for all ages. There was tea, coffee, mulled juice and festive refreshments waiting for everyone with lots of activities for children and families.