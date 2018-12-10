posted on December 10th, 2018
Lisburn Harmony Ladies Choir Getting Into The Festive Spirit
Lisburn Harmony Ladies Choir got Lisburn into the festive spirit on Wednesday 5thof December as a part of the several events taking place during the month of December for the Lisburn Light Festival. The evening of Christmas Carols and great family entertainment is one of the several events including music and entertainment, fire jugglers and much more, all taking place in Market Square, Lisburn.
