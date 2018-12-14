In a first-of-its-kind for Northern Ireland over one million lights are dazzling Lisburn City Centre as a part of its winter Lisburn Light Festival which runs until 25 January 2019.

Artistic light installations, together with audio-visual technology and festive music allows visitors to the city to experience a new type of festival. A captivating Light Canopy, glimmering the length of Bow Street produces daily light shows at 4pm, 6pm and 8pm.

An amazing calendar of events and entertainment has been running during Lisburn Light Festival. Check out visitlisburncastlereagh.com for more information or follow updates on social media #LisburnLightFestival.

To see the full coverage of the story, check out the January issue of the Ulster Tatler.