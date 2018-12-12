National Lottery Winners Bring Christmas Magic To Children’s Hospital

Christmas came early for the children at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children when a team of National Lottery winners from across the country arrived with none other than Santa and his reindeer to start the season off with a bang.

Mary Hamilton (Belfast), Anne Canavan (Derry), Stephen Inglis (Bangor), Lauren McLarnon (Newtownabbey) and Ross Hearst (Armagh) – who have won a staggering £18 million between them in the past four years – surprised the children when they arrived at the hospital in Belfast with Santa Claus in a sleigh pulled by a real-life reindeer.

Santa and his Lottery-winning ‘elves’ hosted an afternoon party for the children who learned to make their own Christmas decorations, and enjoyed a magic show as part of the special Christmas fun day.

The Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children is the only hospital in Northern Ireland that is dedicated specifically to caring for children and provides a crucial service to thousands across the province each year.

To find out more about the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children and the work they do, click the link below.

http://www.belfasttrust.hscni.net/hospitals/ChildrensHospital.htm