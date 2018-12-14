New App Offers Hundreds Of Prizes To Shoppers In The City Centre This Christmas

A new app has been developed by the Belfast City Council, giving Belfast city centre shoppers the opportunity to win big during the run-up to Christmas. The app has been developed as a part of the #YourBelfast Christmas campaign, with city centre retailers promoting offers and events within their businesses. 200 local businesses have signed up and will be providing a range of incentives and competitions daily and weekly for people to win hundreds of pounds worth of vouchers to spend in the city centre, as well as tickets to concerts and events and one-off offers for entry into the city centre amusements and attractions.

People can download the Your Belfast Rewards app from the app store keeping up-to-date with daily events and offers displayed under the ‘news’, ‘events’ and ‘offers’ tabs – gaining access to daily competitions, prizes, events and offers from city centre businesses.

For more information on the #YourBelfast campaign and the Your Belfast Rewards App, visit the council website at www.belfastcity.gov.uk/yourbelfast.