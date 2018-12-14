PANI Turns 60

Public Association Northern Ireland (PANI) recently celebrated 60 years with a birthday celebration lunch at Ten Square Hotel Belfast. Rory Sutherland was the guest speaker at the event. Rory is Vice Chairman of Ogilvy and co-founder Ogilvychange, a behavioural science practice. He has variously been President of the IPA, Chair of the Judges for the Direct Jury at Cannes, and has spoken at TED global. He writes regular columns for the Spectator, Market Leader and Impact and also occasional pieces for Wired.