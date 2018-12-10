The MAC And Cahoots NI Collaborate For Magical Christmas Show

This Christmas, the MAC will collaborate once again with the children’s theatre company Cahoots NI for a magical production of the much-loved Brothers Grimm story, The Elves and The Shoemaker.

This classic fairytale is the uplifting story of a kind-hearted tradesman who has fallen on hard times and is assisted by a mischievous band of fairy folk. As ever with the MAC’s Christmas shows, expect a unique twist on the traditional fairy tale format with a funny script co-written by Simon Magill and Stephen Beggs, under the direction of Paul Bosco McEneaney, and an enchanting festive score from Garth McConaghie.

This show is suitable for all ages and will run from Tuesday 27th November to Saturday 6th January, but tickets are selling out quick! Avail of discount prices when you purchase a Family Saver ticket, valid Monday to Friday, which will save you 10% when you purchase 4 tickets or more.

For more information about the show or to book tickets for your festive family trip to the MAC, visit themaclive.com