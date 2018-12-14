The Most Magical Christmas There Has ‘Bean’ Thanks To Dale Farm And The Grand Opera House

Grand Opera House Pantomime sponsor, Dale Farm, kept Christmas spirit top of the agenda last year with a host of magical surprises over the festive season. Dale Farm, loved by families across the country, kicked off the festivities with a giant night out at the Grand Opera House’s annual show, Jack and the Beanstalk. The big-hearted dairy company and cast members from the Grand Opera House pantomime also visited the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, surprising brave little patients with presents and ice cream of course!

For further coverage of this event see our January issue on sale Friday 21 December.