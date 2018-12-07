posted on December 7th, 2018
The PREMparty marks its second year!
Thirty days in September, April, June and Premvember, the signature event for Northern Ireland’s only premature and sick baby charity, TinyLife.
Now marking its second year, PREMvember – Tea for Tots ran throughout the whole month of November, encouraging individuals, businesses, community groups and schools to organise their own party or event.
Media partner Q Radio, hosted a Tea for Tots at Q HQ and, together with Elave Baby, an Ecocert certified natural and organic baby safe skincare range with Approved By status from TinyLife raised over £300 for the charity. Toasted in Carryduff supplied delicious scones and brownies.
