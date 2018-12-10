Winners Of Anti-Bullying Week Creative Arts Competition Announced

Winners from this year’s Anti-Bullying Week creative arts competition were announced recently at a special awards ceremony at Belfast Harbour Commissioners. Over the week of the 12th of November, children and young people were encouraged to think about the theme of respect and what that means to them, what it feels like to be respected and how they show respect to others. Overall, this important initiative explores how respect for others can build an anti-bullying culture in local schools and communities.

Anti-Bullying Week is coordinated by Northern Ireland Anti-Bullying Forum (NIABF) and supported by Translink. NIABF is an interagency group hosted by the National Children’s Bureau (NCB) and funded by the Department of Education. To find out more about Anti-Bullying Week log on to www.endbullying.org.uk

The winners of this year’s Anti-Bullying Week creative arts competition are:

Primary P1-P4 (Art):

Winner: Tori Veitch, Maguiresbridge Primary School, Co. Fermanagh(Art)

Runner-up: Emily Willis, St Francis Primary School, Lurgan, Co. Armagh (Art)

Runner-up: Adam Hearty, St Brigid’s Primary School, Crossmaglen, Newry (Art)

Primary P5 – P7 (Art):

Winner: Mya McPartland, P6, St Anne’s Primary School, Finaghy, South Belfast (Art)

Runner-up: Nathan Caulfield, Killowen Primary School, Rostrevor, Newry (Art)

Runner-up: Etain Lavery, St Joseph’s Primary School, Lisburn (Art)

Post Primary Y8-Y10 (Art):

Winner: Bobby McDaid, Lough Road Learning Centre, Lurgan, Co. Armagh (Art)

Runner-up: Sophie Degan, Assumption Grammar School, Ballynahinch, Co. Down (Art)

Runner-up: Jessica Stewart, Magherafelt High School, County Derry/Londonderry(Art)

Post Primary Y11-Y14 (Art):

Winner: Shayna Gail Velasquez, Aquinas Diocesan Grammar School, South/East Belfast (Art)

Runner-up: Leah McErlane, Dominican College, North Belfast (Art)

Special Merit Prizes (Art):

Riley Woods, Holy Evangelists’ Primary School, Twinbrook, Dunmurry, South Belfast (Art)

Jake Simpson, Lough Road Learning Centre, Lurgan, Co. Armagh (Art)

Conal Breen, St John the Baptist’s College, Portadown, Co. Armagh (Art)

Chair’s Prize, Gilnahirk Primary School, East Belfast

Chair’s Prize, St Patrick’s College, Banbridge

Movie/ Performance: