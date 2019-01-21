21st annual Belfast Children’s Festival has launched

Belfast Cathedral hosted the launch of the 21st annual Belfast Children’s Festival on Wednesday January 9th.

Eibhlín de Barra, Director of Young at Art, unveiled the packed programme at Belfast Cathedral.

The festival will host exceptional international and local performances in a packed programme of theatre, visual art, music, dance, literature, workshops and talks, guaranteed to inspire young minds.

The Festival runs from Friday 8th March to Wednesday 13th March. Tickets are on sale at www.youngatart.co.uk. Ticket prices vary from £3-£10, and adults pay the same price as children. Many events are free.