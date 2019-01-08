A Happy New Year For Local Couple Who Won EuroMillions Jackpot

A couple from Northern Ireland have become the fourth biggest National Lottery winners ever.

Frances and Patrick Connolly, from Moira, scooped an incredible £114,969,775.70 EuroMillions jackpot on New Year’s Day.

After discovering their life changing win and celebrating with a cup of tea and a hug, Mr and Mrs Connolly decided their first priority was to write a list of over 50 lucky family and friends to share their good fortune with.

Frances said: “This is a massive sum of money and we want it to have a huge impact on the lives of other people we know and love as well as on our future too. This win gives us the chance to really make a difference for our family and friends.

“I always hoped we would win the lottery one day, but when we did, it would be just our luck that lots of others would win on the same day with the same numbers too – never in my wildest dreams did I think we would ever win almost £115M!”

The couple are regular Lotto players but only normally buy tickets for EuroMillions when there is a big jackpot. With Christmas behind them and a big jackpot on offer, Frances, 52, had decided to buy some tickets for the New Year’s Day draw when they were out shopping together but forgot. Instead of going back to the shop, Patrick, 54, decided to play online and bought one Lucky Dip.

After checking their numbers on his computer that evening, Patrick turned to Frances and calmly said ‘we’ve won’. Frances asked him how much, thinking it was maybe a few pounds and he said ‘no, we’ve won’. She didn’t believe him at first but he assured her he wasn’t telling lies. After staring at the numbers on the screen for what seemed like a lifetime, they received an official email from The National Lottery around 1am saying they had won and when they checked their account they were the only winners of the huge amount!

Patrick said: “We really didn’t know what to do or how to react and we didn’t sleep a wink that night. We rang Camelot at 8am in the morning to verify the win. Then it started to dawn on us that it was true even though it still hasn’t really sunk in.”

Since finding out about the win, Operations Manager Patrick, has decided to retire for now while Frances, who has educational qualifications and has worked previously as an Educational Programme Coordinator, is planning on continuing with her studies to do a PHD in September in Clinical Psychology.

The couple, who have three daughters, as well as three grandchildren, are still deciding how to treat themselves. Frances would like to buy a second hand car – a Jaguar – and Patrick admits he just wants to shower his wife of 28 years with lots of really nice presents! And a holiday to Mauritius could be on the cards as well as some trips to watch rugby matches and a F1 Grand Prix.

Frances said: “We honestly thought we would never win anything like this. Never in a million years. I’m sure that lots of other people think the same but we are proof that it can happen to anyone and we feel so grateful and privileged that lady luck has landed at our door on this occasion.”