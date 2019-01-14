BGT star Ryan O’Shaughnessy is set to perform in Armagh

Ryan O’Shaughnessy will take to the stage at The Market Place Theatre in Armagh on January 17th.

Ryan has competed in TV shows such as The Voice of Ireland, Britain’s Got Talent and The Hit.

He was signed to Sony RCA in the UK and produced his debut EP that reached No.1 in Ireland for two consecutive months.

His latest album ‘Back to Square One’ shows a clear maturity in his songwriting and musical taste and he has just released his brand new single ‘Civil War’. Ryan has also become a youtube sensation with over 45 million hits for his self-penned song ‘No Name’.

Ryan has dabbled in acting, playing the character Mark Halpin in RTE’s long running TV soap Fair City. But since then his music career has taken off and has seen him tour Ireland, UK, USA and Canada releasing his own music and working on collaborations with other artists.

The show begins at 8.00pm, tickets priced £15 each are available from the Theatre Box Office on [028] 3752 1821, or online at www.visitarmagh.com/marketplacetheatre.

To keep up-to-date with the latest news at the Market Place Theatre, you can follow them on Facebook (www.facebook.com/marketplacearmagh) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/mptarmagh) where you will find all the latest information, special offers and video previews.