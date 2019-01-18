British Medical Association celebrates Dr John D Woods

British Medical Association members and staff recently attended an event to mark Dr John D Woods term of office as BMA Northern Ireland Council chair.

At the event Dr Woods was joined by his wife Dr Sara Hedderwick and other members of BMA committees including the former BMA Cymru-Wales chair Dr Philip Banfield and BMA Scotland National Director Jill Vickerman.

Speaking at the event Dr Woods thanked BMA Northern Ireland national director Claire Armstrong, BMA staff and BMA committee members who had who worked with him during his term as chair.