Cancer Focus NI says Cheers to 50 Years

Leading local charity Cancer Focus Northern Ireland has launched a major fundraising campaign in a bid to raise £100,000 for pioneering breast cancer research to mark its 50thbirthday.

Speaking at the charity’s 50th anniversary launch event, charity patron TV personality Rose Neill said:

“I am delighted to support Cancer Focus NI during this very special year.

“We all know someone who has been affected by this devastating disease. Cancer Focus NI does fantastic work funding research, supporting those with cancer and helping us all reduce our risk of getting cancer in the future. “

The new research project based at Queen’s University Belfast will study women who’ve developed cancer in their second breast, and aims to develop a test to identify women who are at greatest risk of developing a second breast cancer.

The results will help women avoid unnecessary breast surgery, receive the best, personalised treatment for their cancer and help save lives.

The charity’s first fundraiser of the year is called Cheers to 50 Years, and Cancer Focus NI is asking everyone, whatever their age, to request donations instead of gifts on their birthday, and give the donations to the charity’s research campaign.

Cancer Focus NI has a long history of funding cutting-edge research in local universities as well as caring for patients and their families working in cancer prevention in the community and advocating for better health policies.

Chief executive Roisin Foster said:

“We are delighted to reach this 50 year milestone. We were the first cancer charity to be set up in Northern Ireland and have supported many thousands of local people since then.

“Our charity initially started with the aim of funding locally-based research into cancer and we are proud to say that we are carrying on with that tradition.”

Donations can be made at: www.cancerfocusni.org and all the money you raise will stay in Northern Ireland.

If you are concerned about cancer, you can call the Cancer Focus NI information and support on 0800 783 3339 and speak to a specialist cancer nurse.