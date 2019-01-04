Holiday World Show 2019 at Titanic Belfast

Holiday seekers and adventure enthusiasts alike will pleased to know the Holiday World Show will be returning to Belfast once again in 2019. TV Personality Paul Martin from ‘Flog It’ will be opening what is set to be an even bigger and better event than ever before.

From Friday 18th January- Sunday 20th January 2019, the action-packed Holiday World Show will be taking place in the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast.

Whether you’re in the market for a weekend break, a family holiday, activity adventure or the luxury break of a lifetime, you’ll find it all right here. Amongst the big new names checking into Northern Ireland’s favourite celebration of travel and tourism will be China’s National Tourist Office, the Great Lakes region of the USA, the Madeira Bureau and the Turks & Caicos Tourist Board.

.

The three-in-one show is a one-stop-shop for expert global travel advice, deals and destinations, competitions, show-only offers and great family entertainment.

A 50+ Village and the ever-popular Cavan & Motorhome Show will add to the holiday highlights, which also include the Oasis Travel Cruise Pavilion and Clubworld Travel’s Honeymoon & Wedding Destinations Pavilion.

Visit Holiday World at Titanic Exhibition Centre on:

Friday 18th January: 1pm – 6pm

Saturday 19th January: 11am –5.30pm

Sunday 20th January: 11am – 5.30pm

Or visit www.holidayworldshow.com for more information