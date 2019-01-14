posted on January 14th, 2019
Lambeg Players pantomime ‘Beauty and the Beast’ wowed Lisburn
The Lambeg Players returned to the Island Hall Theatre, Lagan Valley Island, Lisburn with another spectacular and hilarious Pantomime by the same author as last year’s sell out run of ‘Sinbad the Sailor’.
In sell out performances on Wednesday 2ndto Saturday 5thJanuary, they gave the Lambeg treatment to the perennial favourite ‘Beauty and the Beast’; a terrific show for all the family containing all the usual humour, slap stick and major production numbers that Lisburn audiences have come to love.
