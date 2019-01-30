Lesley Joseph to play ‘Miss Hannigan’ in “Annie” at the Grand Opera House

Michael Harrison and David Ian are delighted to announce that Lesley Joseph will star as ‘Miss Hannigan’ in their smash hit production of the musical ANNIE at the Grand Opera House Belfast (29 October – 2 November 2019).

Lesley joins Alex Bourne as ‘Oliver Warbucks’, Richard Meek as ‘Rooster’, Jenny Gayner as ‘Lily’ and Carolyn Maitland as ‘Grace Farrell’. The title role of ‘Annie’ is shared by Faye Katsande, Ava Smith and Freya Yates. They are joined by three teams of young performers who play the girls in Miss Hannigan’s orphanage.

Completing the cast will be Michael Anderson, Thomas Audibert, Andy Barke, Caroline Bateson, Daisy Boyles, Blaise Colangelo, Gary Davis, Ashleigh Graham, George Rae, Anne Smith, India Thornton, Matt Trevorrow, Amy West and Samuel Wilson Freeman.

This production recently ran for an extended season in the West End following a sell-out tour of the UK and Ireland in 2015/16 as well as a recent sell-out season in Toronto.

Lesley Joseph returns to role of ‘Miss Hannigan’ having played the part in this production in 2015/16. Lesley is best known for playing ‘Dorien Green’ in the hugely successful sitcom Birds of a Feather alongside Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson. They recorded over 100 episodes over a period of nine years and returned to our screens in 2014 for a further three series. Lesley most recently appeared as ‘Frau Blucher’ in the West End production of the Mel Brooks musical Young Frankenstein for which she received an Olivier Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical. Her other theatre credits include ‘Miss Hannigan’ in Annie at the West End’s Victoria Palace and also on national tour as well as the touring productions of Calendar Girls and Thoroughly Modern Mille.

Set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage. Determined to find her real parents, her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks. Spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie’s search…

With its award-winning book and score, this stunning new production includes the unforgettable songs ‘It’s the Hard Knock Life’, ‘Easy Street’, ‘I Don’t Need Anything But You’ and ‘Tomorrow’.

ANNIE has Music by Charles Strouse, Lyrics by Martin Charnin and a Book by Thomas Meehan. ANNIE is directed by Nikolai Foster with set and costume design by Colin Richmond, choreography by Nick Winston, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Richard Brooker. ANNIE is produced by Michael Harrison and David Ian.

ANNIE will run at the Grand Opera House from Tuesday 29 October 2019 to Saturday 2 November 2019. To book tickets visit goh.co.uk.