NI Institute of Hospitality Awards for Professionalism- Enter Now!

The clock is ticking and the closing date for applications for this year’s Institute of Hospitality Awards for Professionalism is fast approaching. The deadline for entries is Monday 18thFebruary 2019. You can self-nominate or nominate one of your colleagues by visiting www.iohniawards.com

Now in their 24thyear, these are the longest established hospitality awards in Northern Ireland, recognising the success of individuals working across all sectors of the hospitality industry.

The Institute of Hospitality Awards for Professionalism pay tribute to and recognise the achievements of many committed, passionate professionals in the hospitality industry throughout Northern Ireland.

Marianne Hood, Chair of the Institute of Hospitality (NI Branch) says:

“The awards provide a platform to celebrate individual managers who have made a recognisable contribution to their place of work and to the industry in general. There is a broad spectrum of categories, covering all sectors and we encourage everyone to get involved and celebrate success and personal achievements.”

Judging will take place on Tuesday 12thand Wednesday 13thMarch 2019 at The Crowne Plaza and the Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner will be take place in Titanic Belfast on Friday 17thMay 2019.