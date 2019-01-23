NI Young Artist of the Year Winner Announced

Young Artists aged 25 to 30 across Northern Ireland took part in this years Young Artist of the Year competition.

The annual Northern Ireland wide competition is a platform for young artists to showcase their work. Now in its 5th year the standards continue to grow and impress the judges.

The competition is hosted by The Braid Arts Centre, sponsored by Vision Express and developed in partnership with Ballymena Rotary Club.

First prize is a £1,000 cheque for the winner to develop their art-form, there is also a solo exhibition on offer for the runner up finalist at The Braid Arts Centre.

Entries spanned a range of media this year from film to ceramics, installation work to painting and a huge number of entries were received from across the province. These entries were shortlisted down to 13 finalists who all attended the awards ceremony in early January 2019 at The Braid Arts Centre.

This year first place was awarded to painter Alana Barton who is based at The Vault Studios in Belfast, and runner up Jasmine Marker who is also based at The Vault.

Winner Alana Barton said: “I cannot wait to buy new paints and materials, this is a wonderful honour and I am delighted to have been chosen”.

The exhibition runs until 9thFeb in The Braid Arts Centre, open from 10.00am to 8.00pm daily. Closed Sundays.

More images from the exhibition and awards ceremony available at: www.facebook.com/niyoungartistoftheyear