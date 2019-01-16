Star studded line up for the Lyric Theatres Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Lyric Theatre and Northern Ireland Opera are presenting Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, a musical thriller about the infamous “boogeyman” of Victorian London.

The play tells the tale of the ‘Demon Barber of Fleet Street’ who, seeking revenge for his wrongful incarceration and the tragic loss of his family, returns to London as the murderous Sweeney Todd. Sweeney’s personal quest for vengeance becomes a bloodthirsty and insatiable vendetta against humanity as he lures the people of London into his lethal barber shop while his sinister landlady Mrs Lovett bakes their remains into gourmet pies. With music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim (Book by Hugh Wheeler).

Walter Sutcliffe, Director of Northern Ireland Opera said: “It’s a joy to be directing and co-producing ‘Sweeney Todd’ for Northern Ireland Opera and the Lyric Theatre. We all will be working relentlessly to make this a sensational opening production to start the Lyric’s 2019 spring season. I know that the cast, crew and creatives on this production have the talent to deliver beyond our expectations.”

Following their successful collaboration last year with The Threepenny Opera, this Lyric Theatre and Northern Ireland Opera co-production promises to be a dark retelling of the popular musical, featuring a host of well-known actors from the world of opera and musical theatre. It stars Julie Mullins as Mrs Lovett, best known for playing Julie Martin in Neighbours from 1985 – 1992, Steven Page who appeared in last year’s NI Opera/Lyric co-production of The Threepenny Opera and appeared alongside Ralph Fiennes in Oedipus at the National Theatre, and Mark O’Regan who can be seen on screen in Blood on Virgin Media One as well as films including The Commitments and Angela’s Ashes.

Julie Mullins, playing Mrs Lovett, said: “I am very excited to be in Belfast for this co-production between Northern Ireland Opera and the Lyric Theatre, because not only do I get to work with these respected companies but I get to play one of the best parts for an actress-singer in the mighty Sondheim repertoire! I can’t wait to get started. And I’m delighted to say Belfast is giving me a wonderfully warm welcome, thank you.”

From the dark elements of Stephen Sondheim’s score, through to love songs such as “Johanna” and “Not While I’m Around” and the brilliantly amusing “A Little Priest”, this is a show not to be missed! As has become expected from Northern Ireland Opera’s director Walter Sutcliffe and designer Dorota Karolczak, the production will have a blend of modern, Victorian and steam punk influences, which will challenge the audience to re-think their ideas on the piece. Is Sweeney a one-man horror show, is he the victim of a corrupt society, or a gruesome source of entertainment for audiences in this dark and deadly spectacle?

Sweeney Todd runs at the Lyric Theatre 2 – 23 February, Tues – Sat: 7.45pm, Sun Matinee: 2.30pm. Ticket prices £15.00- £24.50. For further details and booking visit www.lyrictheatre.co.uk