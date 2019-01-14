Ulster Museum says goodbye to Dippy the dinosaur

After its phenomenal success, National Museums NI has officially handed over the Dippy on Tour exhibition to the Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery in Glasgow.

The 292-bone structure welcomed over 132,000visitors in just over three months and had the busiest day on record for an exhibition at the Museum.

Dippy will be dismantled and packed into 16 crates to be transported in a specially-prepared vehicle to travel to Scotland by road and ferry.

Glasgow is the fourth stop for Dippy, who is on an eight venue tour designed to spark the next generation of scientists and encourage families to explore nature on their doorstep.

The natural science exhibition at the Ulster Museum, which sat alongside Dippy, explored the uniqueness of our natural world and biodiversity in this part of the island of Ireland.

Chief Executive of National Museums NI, Kathryn Thomson, said: “National Museums NI has been so pleased to have been a part of a nationwide tour to display this iconic dinosaur. It has allowed us the opportunity to showcase some of our own amazing natural science collections to existing and new audiences to the Ulster Museum. The excitement of the children that have come to see Dippy has been brilliant to witness and the visitor figures have been astounding.

“It has also been very encouraging to learn how the exhibition has also inspired tens of thousands of visitors of all ages to explore,discover and find out how they can get involved and protect the nature on their doorstep.”

Dippy on Tour: A Natural History Adventurewas brought about by the Natural History Museum London in partnership with the Garfield Weston Foundation, and supported by Dell EMC and Williams & Hill.

Philippa Charles, Director of the Garfield Weston Foundation, said: “We are delighted that Dippy has enjoyed such an impactful stay at Ulster Museum and has inspired visitors to consider the wonders of our natural world. We hope this success continues as he ventures to Scotland where, like in Ireland and across the United Kingdom, we look to forge partnerships with inspiring charities.”

For further information on other exhibitions and events at the Ulster Museum visit www.nmni.com. For information on Dippy on Tourvisit www.nhm.ac.uk/take-part/dippy-on-tour.html