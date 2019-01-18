Ulster Reform Club honours Scottish poet Robert Burns

The Ulster Reform Club in Belfast recently swapped its typical Northern Irish feel for a night of Scottish festivities. The club hosted a Burns Supper Night in honour of Scottish Poet, Robert Burns.

The traditional Scottish evening takes place all over the United Kingdom in January each year where people raise a glass in patriotic celebration of the national bard.

The black tie event at the Ulster Reform Club saw plenty of kilts and guests enjoyed traditional Scottish food and even a bag pipes performance.