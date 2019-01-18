Ulster V Racing 92

Despite their underdog status, Ulster won against Racing 92 on Saturday 12th, giving them a chance of going through to the Champions Cup Quarter Final.

Jacob Stockdale scored two tries which led to him being awarded man of the match and helping to keep his record of scoring in every round of the competition this year.

The final score was 26-22 Ulster.

All competing Irish teams won the round last week to complete an Irish clean sweep.

Ulster will play their deciding game against Leicster Tigers Saturday 19th.