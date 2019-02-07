£7 million investment for Templepatrick

Galgorm Collection have agreed to buy Templeton Hotel, marking a staggering £10m investment in Northern Ireland tourism by the hospitality giant in the last 12 months

The Galgorm Collection, previously known as Tullymore House Ltd, will invest a further £7million in the local economy as they agree to buy the Templeton Hotel in Templepatrick.

The new property will add to Galgorm’s already impressive suite of hospitality investments, which includes £1.5million in Belfast-based restaurants’ Fratelli & Café Parisien and the £600,000 purchase and refurbishment of the Castle Kitchen + Bar at Galgorm Castle Golf Club in 2018. Galgorm Resort is also set to unveil a number of additional luxury cottages within the estate next month, offering guests a new way to enjoy the Galgorm experience.

As well as supporting its world-class leisure proposition, the move represents a further strategic enhancement of the group’s hospitality assets, but also reinforces the company’s ongoing commitment to the tourism industry and Northern Ireland as a whole.

Managing Director Colin Johnston said: “Our multi-million-pound investment in Templepatrick will strengthen the local community and economy, as well as cement Northern Ireland’s reputation as a world-class tourism destination.

“The Galgorm Collection are an extensive investor in Northern Ireland and our latest exciting venture in Templepatrick will bring our current employee count to just short of 1000 people, reaffirming our commitment to the people of Northern Ireland. Over 50 jobs will be created and all current staff will be retained.”

Galgorm are renowned for creating world-class hospitality experiences throughout their award-winning properties in Northern Ireland; and exciting and energetic plans for the redevelopment of the Templeton Hotel are afoot and will be revealed soon.

Galgorm’s stellar reputation was also bolstered last year when the Resort was selected to host one of the world’s most prestigious hospitality award ceremonies, the World Luxury Spa & Restaurant Awards, and are the current holder of the Global Luxury Spa Hotel of the Year award.

The Templeton Hotel was built by Stephen & David McCombe in 1990. It is a popular location for weddings, conferences and events and is a firm favourite with locals. Galgorm look forward to offering their warm welcome to the local community and world-class service to hundreds of local and international guests in the coming months.